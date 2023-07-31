Little League softball: Rowan 10U wins Tournament of State Champions Published 3:23 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Front Row, Left to Right: Kirsten Johnson, Jaklyn Cottone, Abby Miller, Harper Deal, Jaylee Nixon.

Back Row: Kallie Clawson, Jenna Smith, Zoey Correll, Stella Drew Smith, Nelson Leonard, Peyton Mulkey, Graci Cooper. Back Row: Assistant coach Greg Deal, manager Brett Mulkey, assistant coach Jacqueline Mulkey.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The future of Rowan Little League softball is in good hands.

The Little League structure is different for 10U than for 12U, as there is no 10U World Series to advance to, but the Rowan 10U team won everything that it could win over the weekend in Clarksville, Tenn.

Rowan won the Tournament of State Champions, a Southeast Regional tournament that is the highest level of play for this age group.

Rowan had previously won District 2 and the state championship.

The team is expected to return home Monday night at 7:15-7:30, and there will be a welcoming celebration at Salisbury Community Park.