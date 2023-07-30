Victim killed by train Sunday evening in Salisbury Published 10:10 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

SALISBURY — On Sunday, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Salisbury for the second time this month.

According to the Salisbury Police sergeant on the scene, the northbound train had just left the Historic Salisbury Depot when the victim was hit. The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was killed as a result of the impact.

The sergeant said that the investigation remained ongoing and that a medical examiner would have to give the clear to move the body.

Sunday’s victim was the second pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Salisbury since July began.

Jeffrey Lynn Daniels, 65, was killed after being hit by a train on Old South Main Street at approximately 12:38 a.m. on July 13.

That train was also heading north but was not carrying passengers, like the train involved in Sunday’s incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.