Stephen Bullock to spearhead annual United Way campaign Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign in numerous communities, including here in Rowan County. Funds raised during the campaign help support 19 local programs, which address mental health, substance use, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs.

At the start of 2019, Rowan County United Way implemented the Community Impact Model for distributing funds raised to the community. According to the United Way website, the model matches donations with community needs to create the most significant, sustainable improvements in the community by focusing on measurable results. The idea was that increased accountability and measurable outcomes will help ensure the organization is doing the best to address critical issues facing Rowan County residents, while making the efforts clear and recognizable to the community.

Each year, the campaign gets a new leader and a supporting cabinet to provide direction and spearhead different fundraising divisions. Some cabinet members for the coming year are returning leaders, but for the 2023-24 campaign, Stephen Bullock, president of Power Curbers, has been appointed as the new campaign chair. In this role, Bullock will take charge overall of the yearly fundraising campaign for supporting various local health and human service programs.

Bullock is a Rowan County native and West Rowan High School graduate. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1989 with a BA in history. He then came back home and spent five years as both a teacher and a coach at South Rowan High School, and since 1994, he has worked at Power Curbers, where he currently serves as president. He and his wife, Andrea, are active members of First Presbyterian Church and have two grown daughters, Katie and Laura.

For many years, Power Curbers has been a steadfast ally of United Way, and Bullock has personally contributed to the organization for more than two decades. In addition, he has previously served as company chair and actively participated in United Way’s Day of Caring event.

Last year alone, 73,673 individuals were served by United Way, with 19 funded programs supporting substance use, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs.

“It’s hard to imagine that there’s a family in Rowan County who hasn’t benefited from United Way and it’s Community Investment Partners in some way,” explains Bullock. “Given all the challenges facing our society, United Way’s move to supporting mental health is timely and more important than ever. Today’s youth face more pressure than I ever knew as a teen, so it’s paramount that we back the funded programs that minister to them.”

While Bullock oversees the campaign, members of the campaign cabinet will be responsible for achieving goals within specific divisions and aiding in the promotion of the campaign. The team is comprised of new and experienced members, which Bullock believes will be a recipe for a successful campaign. But what motivates them to support United Way?

“I support Rowan County United Way because I see first-hand evidence of the good they do in our community,” said Miriam Ramirez of Capstone Recovery Center, who will oversee the nonprofits division. “The support is more than financial. They are available to us in emergency situations where we might not know where to turn. I always turn to them, and the situation is resolved quickly and always with love.”

“United Way provides resources to a lot of different organizations in our county that I otherwise would not think to support,” said John Drye of Central Carolina Insurance, who will oversee the community business division.

Carol Ann Houpe of Rowan-Salisbury School System will oversee the education division, and said she has “given to Rowan County United Way my whole professional career. I continue to give each year because I see the ripple effect of each dollar given to United Way and the impact on our children, families and community.”

“If you believe in your community, you have to believe in your United Way,” said Dale Peeler of Central Carolina Insurance, who will oversee commercial 2 division. “Mental illness and drug addiction have no boundaries and do not discriminate. United Way gives local support to help fight and provide resources to people in crises.”

Gary Blabon of Novant Health, who will oversee the commercial 1 division, said he continues to support Rowan County United Way “because I believe in their mission and values. I also see the impact that they have on the community and the resources made available for those in need. I served on the board of directors for several years and saw the impact Rowan County United Way has in building a stronger, healthier community.”

“Rowan County United Way is an award-winning organization that for over 60 years has identified and served the needs of this community,” said Graham Corriher, city attorney for Salisbury and director of one of the professionals division. “I give because I trust United Way and because I know my donation stays here and matters.”

Dr. Steve Yang of Yang Family Dentistry will also oversee a professionals division, and says he supports the United Way “because this organization unites various private, public and nonprofit organizations to tackle economic, health and educational challenges.”

“I support Rowan County United Way because of the meaningful impact it has on our community,” said Kaisha Brown of the city of Salisbury, who will co-direct the public employees division. “United Way works collaboratively with other community organizations to empower and improve the lives of community members who need it most. Rowan County United Way’s mission aligns with my values, and I am proud to be part of the team that is creating sustainable, positive change in Rowan County.”

Brown is joined by Rodney Harrison of the city of Salisbury in directing the public employees division, both of whom are returning cabinet members. Harrison said he supports the United Way “because it is a dynamic organization that truly benefits all citizens in our community on many levels from addiction to providing meals for seniors and helping youths. Rowan County United Way brings Salisbury-Rowan County together to create a stronger, healthier community.”

“When you work hard for your money and want to give some back to the community, Rowan County United Way knows where to invest your hard-earned dollars,” said Greg Anderson, who is retired and will oversee the chairmans division. “And there is accountability. I trust them.”

“For many residents of Rowan County, United Way is a reliable resource for a wide range of needs, whether it’s an emergency situation or simply navigating the challenges of daily life,” said one of the returning cabinet members David Post of David Post Law, who will direct the leadership division. “By facilitating collaboration among various public service agencies, United Way is spearheading the effort to deliver community services and outreach in a more efficient and strategic manner.”

“Our community is incredibly generous, and together, their donations to United Way add up to help those in need become self-sufficient and strong. It’s truly exciting,” said Elia Gegorek of Gegorek & Associates Realty, who is overseeing the commercial 3 division.

“I support Rowan County United Way because as a lifelong resident, I have seen the many good things accomplished by this agency,” said retired Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, who will be director of the special gifts division. “More specifically, as a retired 35-year veteran deputy sheriff, I have seen the services provided firsthand. As a recent retiree I am proud to serve on the board of directors and volunteer my time.”

“I support United Way because of the measurable impact it has on our local community,” added Jonathan Williams of Garver USA and the mayor of the town of Spencer. He will oversee the presidents division. “From the organizations it supports to the individual lives it directly benefits, United Way is an essential part of Rowan County.”

For more information on the 2023-2024 campaign, go to www.rowanunitedway.org and follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.