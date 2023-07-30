Overcash Graduation Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

The family of Natalie Overcash is proud to announce her graduation from Western Governors University with a Master of Healthcare Administration.

Natalie also graduated in 2009 with an Associate in Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Leadership and Management where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

She currently works for LifeShare Carolinas as a Performance Improvement Coordinator II.

She is the wife of Adam Overcash and they have three children, Axeson, Kolson, and Myla Jaimes Overcash.