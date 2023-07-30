Overcash Graduation

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Susan Baker

The family of Natalie Overcash is proud to announce her graduation from Western Governors University with a Master of Healthcare Administration.
Natalie also graduated in 2009 with an Associate in Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Leadership and Management where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.
She currently works for LifeShare Carolinas as a Performance Improvement Coordinator II.
She is the wife of Adam Overcash and they have three children, Axeson, Kolson, and Myla Jaimes Overcash.

More Celebrations

American Association of University Women provide scholarships for three

RCCC celebrates 1,235 graduates during 59th commencement ceremony

Bunts-Eagle Wedding

Stirewalt Earns Eagle Scout

Print Article