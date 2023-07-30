High school athletics: Carson rising senior passes away Published 11:40 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Dalton Gay, a rising senior at Carson, died at 4:30 on Saturday morning.

Gay had a seizure that put him in cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were not successful.

Gay was a leader, a strong student and an exceptional athlete, a football captain for the Cougars and a baseball player.

“He was everything we desired a Cougar to be,” Carson head football coach Jonathan Lowe said.

“One of the best kids I’ve ever been around,” Carson head baseball coach Kyle Bridges said. “Great person, student, goal oriented. It just doesn’t seem fair.”