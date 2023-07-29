Library Notes: Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2023 comes to an end Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Rowan Public Library

Calling all RPL Summer Reading 2023 participants! The time has come to say farewell to Summer Reading 2023 “All Together Now.” On Friday, Aug. 4, at noon, the Summer Reading Finale video will be available via RPL’s social media sites. The video will announce the grand prize winners for each age category. Tune in to Rowan Public Library’s Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary) to see if your name is called.

All children who completed at least 20 hours of reading in the summer reading program will automatically be entered in the Super Reader Raffle prize drawing. Children will also receive an additional raffle entry for every 20 hours read (up to 100 hours of logged reading). Hours had to be submitted by the end of the day on July 29 to be eligible for prizes.

The Super Reader Raffle is offered at each branch in two age categories (ages 5 and under and ages 6-10) for a total of 8 Super Reader Raffle prizes awarded systemwide. Each Super Reader Prize tote includes books, games and more. Super Reader prize winners will be announced on the prerecorded All Ages Summer Reading Finale on Aug. 4 at noon. Winners will be contacted to collect prizes from their RPL home branch. To learn more, contact Wendy at 704-216-8258.

Adult Summer Reading program participants also had to have all their hours logged by Saturday, July 29. The top 10 readers with the most hours logged will be entered to win one of ten prizes:

One of two kindle eReader tablets

One of three South Main Book Company gift certificates

One of three Amazon gift cards

A Stanley 40-ounce tumbler

An Out of Print-brand library card tote bag

Additionally, all adult summer readers who logged at least 20 hours of reading time during the summer will also be entered into a raffle for a Super Reader Raffle prize basket. The basket will be packed with tons of fun reading-centric goodies. To learn more about Adult Summer Reading prizes and incentives, contact Sydney Smith Hamrick at 704-216-7841.

The library offered a variety of opportunities to win different types of prizes and attend entertaining and enjoyable programs. This year, summer reading participants were invited to check out all RPL locations for a chance to win a pizza party. Patrons who visited all four RPL branches with a provided raffle entry form received a stamp specific to each branch. When participants obtained all four stamps on their form, the completed entries submitted by July 29 were entered for a chance to win the pizza party. The winner will be announced at the prerecorded Virtual Summer Reading Finale.

The last day for Summer Readers of all ages to claim their prizes is Tuesday, Sept. 1. For more information contact Wendy (ages 10 and under) at 704-216-8258, Amanda (ages 11 to 17) at 704-216-8268, or Sydney (ages 18 and up) at 704-216-7841. Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670.