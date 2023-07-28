Child airlifted to Charlotte after morning wreck near Rockwell Published 12:09 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

(This story has been updated.)

ROCKWELL — A multiple-vehicle accident resulted in several injuries to occupants and required one child to be evacuated by helicopter to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

Lt. Ned Moultrie, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson, confirmed that the accident occurred on Hwy. 152 E. near the intersection of Holshouser Road and Fisher Drive shortly at 8:29 a.m. on Friday.

A Ford SUV traveling east on Hwy. 152 reportedly failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of a white Ford Mustang.

The child that was airlifted to Charlotte was trapped in the rear of the Mustang and had to be extricated.

According to reports, the SUV crossed the center line after colliding with the Mustang. By entering a lane of oncoming traffic, the SUV caused a Chevrolet passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Hwy. 152 to exit the roadway to avoid a collision.

After leaving the roadway, that Chevrolet struck a tree.

Rockwell Rural Fire Department commanded the accident scene. Chief Alan Shinn said that the other two occupants of the Mustang were transported to an area hospital. An occupant of the Chevrolet also required hospitalization. While other motorists involved in the accident sustained injury, they declined transportation.

Shinn described the vehicle damage as severe, adding that the two Ford vehicles were totaled.

The intersection where the collision occurred has a history of bad accidents.

“It is a very dangerous intersection,” Shinn said. “Especially whenever school is in. That is the only place to come out of Shive [Elementary] to get onto 152.”

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol. Moultrie said that charges are pending against the driver of the Ford SUV.