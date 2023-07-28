Blotter for July 28: Stolen rifle recovered, rental theft thwarted Published 12:00 am Friday, July 28, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — A break-in earlier this month resulted in a gun theft. While the suspect, in that case, was discovered to be a juvenile, further investigation revealed the firearm was transferred to an adult who now faces charges.

Nazir Cartell Lowe, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm on July 21. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to Ferrell Lane, just outside Salisbury city limits, on July 20.

A Diamondback 300 Blackout (AR-style rifle) was reportedly stolen during the break-in. Evidence led investigators to a juvenile person of interest, ultimately leading them to Lowe.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Lowe’s residence. The missing rifle was recovered. A Taurus 357 Magnum, SCCY 9mm, and a .45 caliber “ghost gun” were also seized.

After Lowe was booked into the jail, narcotics were reportedly discovered in Lowe’s possession, resulting in an additional charge.

Rental fraud

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in relation to a reported fraud scheme at a rental company on West Ritchie Road.

According to reports, deputies were called to Sun Belt Rental on July 18 for fraudulent activity.

Sun Belt Rental staff reported that a siding brake had been rented under a name believed to be false and had not been returned.

Investigators tracked the case to Brandon Peterson, 30, and took out warrants for his arrest. Charges included larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to return hired property.

On July 21, deputies went to Peterson’s residence on Club House Drive in Salisbury to serve the active warrants about the case. They reportedly located Peterson hiding behind a washer and dryer with a blanket on top of him. The siding brake was located in the driveway, and it was discovered Peterson was attempting to sell it.

Two women were on scene, Brandon’s mother, Marianna Peterson, 58, and companion, Sherry Stone, 35. Both females were charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. They were each given a secured bond of $3,000.

Peterson was charged with additional charges of resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer and possession of stolen goods. His bond was set at $27,500.

Stranger Danger

The man who allegedly kidnapped a lone female motorist and demanded she drive him to a Rockwell gas station was apprehended on Tuesday.

Paul Edward Nobles, 36, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, being intoxicated and disruptive, and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Nobles was identified as the man who jumped into the woman’s car on Saturday, July 22, after he emerged from a wooded area near Old Beatty Ford Road and Emmanuel Church Road. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Reports state that he jumped into the victim’s car and told her to “just drive.” Nobles reportedly told the woman to stop at the Circle K gas station in Rockwell and drop him off, but when they arrived, he refused to get out of the vehicle.

​​The driver was on the phone with a boyfriend, who said that he was on his way to the location. Hearing that, Nobles got out of the vehicle, and the female drove off.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A burglary reportedly occurred on Carousel Drive in Gold Hill between 4:10-4:20 a.m. on July 25.

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen on I-85 in Salisbury between midnight on June 17 and 7:18 a.m. on July 19. It was reported on July 25.

Stephanie Chevon Ramseur, 44, was charged with possession of schedule I and II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited open container and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer on July 25.

Kayla Danielle Jones, 34, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited open container, driving while license revoked and no insurance on July 25.

Jamal Matthew Dean, 24, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, motor-vehicle larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle on July 25.

Crystal Dawn Johnson, 42, was charged with probation violation on July 25.

Juan Marcos Vargas, Jr., 29, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats on July 25.

Desmon Jermaine Torrence, 32, was charged with communicating threats on July 25.

In Salisbury Police reports