Area Sports Briefs: White pitches 2 innings for Rangers Published 8:04 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

From staff reports

Owen White (Carson) pitched on Wednesday for the Texas Rangers and finished a 13-5 win against the Houston Astros.

White pitched two innings with one walk, one hit and two strikeouts.

The hit was a two-run homer in the ninth by Yainer Diaz.

White threw 32 pitches, with 21 strikes.

Summer baseball

Carson Whisenhunt (Davie, East Carolina) is one of the top pitching prospects for the San Francisco Giants.

Whisenhunt’s changeup is rated as one of the best in the minor leagues. He is pitching for the Giants’ Double-A team in Richmond.

A second-round draft pick in 2022, Whisenhunt stood out in the recent Futures Game in Seattle.

•••

Kane Kepley (South Rowan, Liberty) has had a great summer for the Hi-Toms. He’s batting .346 with three homers, 37 runs, 21 RBIs and 23 steals.

HS baseball

High School OT announced its All-State baseball teams.

East Rowan shortstop Cobb Hightower was a first team pick.

West Rowan second baseman Lucas Graham, East third baseman Blake Hill, East pitcher Chance Mako and Carson pitcher Hayden Simmerson were third team picks.

South Rowan pitcher Haiden Leffew was Honorable Mention.

Davie infielder Coy James, an Ole Miss recruit, was a second team pick.

HS basketball

Former Wonder Kayla Crayton has been named as A.L. Brown’s new girls basketball coach.

She’ll be the third head coach in four seasons. The Wonders have had a tough time in the Greater Metro Conference.

Former head coach Doug Wilson and former A.L. Brown player Brandie Ross will assist.

Local golf

Junior Club champions at the Country Club of Salisbury: 8U — Drew Adams (9 holes) 9&10 — Frank Adams IV (9 holes) 11-13 — Ryan McCoy (18 holes) Junior — John McCoy (18 holes) •••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) and Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) did not advance from Wyndham pre-qualifiers.

Lyerly shot 70, while Childress shot 71.

GARS

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’Fflight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 58.27.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Linn Safley with a net of 61.75.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ken Safrit with a net of 58.87.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Paul Rogers with a net of 60.98.

Low gross winners were Bernard Caldwell and Larry Petrea with 67s.

Low net winner was Peeler. Super Senior winner was Bobby Clark with a net of 64.78.

Seven members shot their age or better.

Franklin Ford, 71, shot a 70; Petrea, 71, shot a 67. Red McClain, 73, shot a 69. Caldwell, 75, shot a 67:

David Scearce, 76, shot a 76. Donald Martin, 79, shot a 79. Clark 83, shot an 81.

Four eagles were made.

Ford and Caldwell eagled the par-5 No. 3 hole.

Peeler eagled the par-5 18th, while Petrea eagled the par 4 No. 13 hole.

Youth track & field

Results from the AAU Region 25 National Qualifier in Monroe.

The top six in each event qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics at Drake University, in Des Moines, Iowa.

8 U Girls

Alaia Corpening

100m- 9th- 17.34

8U Boys

Alex McCluney

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 56-0

Shot Put- 5th- 16-3

Brayden Ellis

Turbo Javelin- 7th- 37-0

Boys, 9

August McCluney

Shot Put- 2nd- 19-8

Turbo Javelin- 5th- 53-3

Boys, 11

Braxton Ellis

Turbo Javelin- 1st- 71-0

Shot Put- 3rd- 23-4

80m Hurdles- 4th- 18.61

Girls, 12

Nyla Norman

80m Hurdles- 6th- 16.67

Boys,12

Azlan Bell

80m Hurdles- 4th- 16.68

Long Jump- 8th- 11-9.50

Bralin Ellis

Discus- 1st- 88-8

Shot Put- 1st- 41-7

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 86-11

Boys, 13

Dyllion Steele

Shot Put- 5th- 18-2

Javelin- 7th- 49-1

Girls, 15-16

Amya Cherry

Javelin- 6th- 63-10

Boys, 15-16

Brenden Ellis

Javelin- 1st- 90-0

Young Women, 17-18

Brittany Ellis

Shot Put- 1st- 36-10

Young Men, 17-18

KJ Ogesbly

400m Hurdles- 2nd- 59.43

•••

Results from the International Youth Championships held at Prince George Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md.

The top eight in each event received medals.

8U Girls

Alaia Corpening

100m- 9th-17.25

200m- 25th- 38.20

Long Jump- 10th-7-11.75

8U Boys

Brayden Ellis

Turbo Javelin- 6th- 39-0

Boys, 11-12

Bralin Ellis

Shot Put- 1st- 46-1.75

Discus- 2nd- 99-4

Aero Javelin-5th-75-4

Braxton Ellis

Aero Javelin- 11th- 66-0

Shot Put- 14th- 19-8

80m Hurdles- 13th- 18.13

Eric Fisher

100m- 15.22

400m- 18th- 1:05.97

Girls, 11-12

Bella Linton

Aero Javelin- 23th- 25-3

Boys, 13-14

Isaiah Evans

100m- 14.66

Young Women, 17-18

Brittany Ellis

Javelin- 3rd- 100-7

Shot Put- 3rd- 36-3.50

Hammer Throw- 3rd- 50-0

Discus- 4th- 108-8

College football

BOONE, N.C. — App State’s Sept. 16 home football game against East Carolina is officially a sellout.

The anticipated matchup that will be the Pirates’ first visit to Kidd Brewer Stadium since 1979 has proven to be one of the hottest tickets in the country. The opportunity to buy single-game tickets did not reach the general public following season ticket sales and Yosef Club member purchase opportunities.

Pfeiffer HOF

The Pfeiffer University Department of Athletics is announced the school’s 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees.

They’ll be enshrined in a ceremony as part of homecoming festivities on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The inductees include Jerry Bryson ‘60, a former standout catcher for the Pfeiffer baseball team, and Andrea Nachtman Blair ‘92, who starred on the volleyball court. Nathan “Sasa” Regis ‘17, ‘21 MBA is being recognized for his record-breaking contributions as part of the men’s soccer program.

The 2002 men’s cross country team, coached by Bob Marchinko, rounds out the Class of 2023.

That was the only Pfeiffer cross country team to win the CVAC Championship during the university’s time at the NCAA Division II level.

The team won five of seven meets it entered, and was undefeated against conference schools that year.

The team earned runner-up honors at the NCAA Southeast regional meet, and it finished 24th at the national championships in Ashland, Ohio, running in snowy conditions. And it achieved all this despite the fact that it offered just two scholarships on a team that consisted solely of local talent.

Michael Whitley ‘04, a member of the 2002 squad, called its forthcoming induction into the Hall of Fame “very rewarding.”

“We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish together,” he said. “Having this enshrined in the Hall of Fame forever cements what we did in Pfeiffer history, and that is insanely cool. I’m very humbled and extremely honored by this recognition.”

Whitley credits a “combination of several things” with the team’s success. A major factor was Marchinko: “He knew what we needed to do to become the best runners we could be. He pushed us to heights we never dreamed possible, but most importantly we all knew he was all-in right beside us; he believed in us.”

Christopher Lamperski ‘04 echoed Whitley’s sentiments about Marchinko: “He explained in simple terms the work that we needed to put in to get where we wanted to go as well as working on the mental structure of racing.”

Under Marchinko’s leadership, the runners became what Whitley called “ferocious competitors” who forged an exceptionally strong bond, even getting together to play basketball.

“That bond held us to a different level of accountability to one another,” Whitley said. “We couldn’t let our brothers down. We couldn’t let Coach Marchinko down.”

Andrea