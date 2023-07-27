Summer golf: Merrell wins tourney with career-best 65 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Mike London

BROWNS SUMMIT — East Rowan rising senior Landon Merrell had been in a little bit of a slump — at least for him.

Merrell broke out of it on Wednesday with a 7-under 65, a career-best for him in a tournament setting. That 34-31 — 65 at Bryan Park helped him win a two-day Tarheel Youth Golf Association event by two strokes.

He’s won on the TYGA tour before, but this was the best round he’s ever put together.

“Put it within 10 feet consistently and I made putts,” Merrell said. “Got up and down on 13 and just hit the ball well all day. It had been kind of a rough summer, but I’m getting back to normal and this helps a lot.”

Merrell made enough putts to card five birdies on the back nine.

He struck the ball just as well on the first day of the event, but didn’t make as many putts and shot 69. He finished 10-under for the tournament.

Merrell’s East Rowan teammate Jaden Sprinkle also was entered. He shot 77 on Tuesday but bounced back with a 1-under 71 on Wednesday and tied for 28th.

Merrell and Rowan Amateur winner Shane Benfield will be a team in this year’s Labor Day Four-Ball Tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury.