One Faith candidate loses challenge to residency status, two East Spencer candidates challenged Published 12:09 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Rowan County Board of Elections has held one challenge hearing about a municipal candidate’s residency and already has two more on the calendar. On Tuesday, Todd Fink, who is running for the Faith Board of Aldermen, was the subject of a hearing on whether or not he has established residency in the city limits.

On Aug. 2 at 9 a.m., the board will also be holding hearings on whether two East Spencer candidates have established residency in the city limits as well. Ryan C. Evans, who is running for mayor, and Steven Joseph, who is running for the board of aldermen, have both been the subjects of challenges.

According to a representative of the elections office, Fink has the opportunity to appeal the ruling with the State Board of Elections if he believes that he does have established residency in the Faith town limits. Fink stated that he has not yet decided whether or not he will appeal the decision.

According to Fink, he owns two properties, one outside the city limits and one inside. The challenge was based upon him living in the county home and not the Faith one. Fink says his place of residence is the Faith home, citing the fact that the water bill is in his name and the lights are in his wife’s name.

Because the burden of proof is on the candidate in a residency challenge, Fink says the board ruled that he did not have sufficient evidence to prove that he lived in the Faith home.

Evans states that although he does own a home in Salisbury, he recently bought it and has never lived there. Evans also said the home has been under renovation and he could not live in it currently. According to Evans, he has rented a home with his girlfriend at the address that he filed his candidacy under for years.

Joseph did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.