Nothing but (inter)net: Downtown Salisbury Inc. building a new website Published 12:04 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury Inc. announced during its quarterly stakeholder’s meeting on Wednesday morning that it will be updating their website to make it “more easily accessible” for downtown merchants, developers and visitors.

“I think in anything that you do, you always want to improve what you’re doing and you want to advance it and grow it,” Events Coordinator Latoya Price said.

Redesigning its website has been one of DSI’s goals and Price said that they wanted to make sure that they completed it. Price describes the new website as more interactive, allowing information to be found easier. Downtown business owners will be able to enter any kind of new information that they wish to share like new store hours, pictures, upcoming events or discounts. DSI will also be including its downtown master plan on the website so residents can read it.

“That way, we are making our visitors aware of what our downtown merchants are doing,” Price said.

DSI hired DKM Media, located in downtown Salisbury, to help design the website. Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman had been exposed to them before when she was on the Historic Salisbury Foundation and was excited to work them them again.

“I was very impressed by not only their website design skills, but also their customer relationships,” Troutman said. “We looked at various companies to get quotes and to get an idea of what other opportunities are out there, but DKM was very impressive with what they presented to us.”

According to Price, “no set date” has been made for the website to go live. They are gradually modifying it and should have it be fully operational in the next two or three months.

“Just be ready for something new from DSI,” Price said.