Karen Peck and New River in concert Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Karen Peck and New River will be in concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at West Corinth Baptist Church, 120 Corinth Church Road in Mooresville. The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken. You must reserve a seat by calling 704-857-7532 or 704-433-8015.