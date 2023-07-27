Four charged in July 10 attack Published 11:15 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

(This story has been updated to reflect the outcome of a Thursday bond hearing.)

SALISBURY — Four people involved during a violent encounter on Furniture Drive earlier this month have been arrested.

Riki Lyn Hyronemus, 42, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. On Thursday, a judge set her bond at $200,000.

Jaden Law Senesayho, 18, and Khai Thanh Vo, 22, are also both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. Their bonds were set at $50,000.

Senesayho and Vo are Hyronemus’ sons and were allegedly co-assailants in an attack that hospitalized Chandler Kluttz on July 10.

All three were arrested on Wednesday.

A third son will be charged with a juvenile referral, but law enforcement did not make his identity public.

According to reports, the victim and Hyronemus had a previous relationship but were no longer together.

At the time of the attack, the victim was with a woman who was identified as his girlfriend.

Kluttz is disable. He only has one arm. During the July 10 encounter, his one arm was broken and he sustained multiple head wounds.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Atrium Health Northeast in Concord to take a report for an alleged assault. While there, the deputy spoke with the woman identified as the Kluttz’s girlfriend. She told the deputy that they were hanging out around 7:30 p.m. in Salisbury when they decided to drive down Furniture Drive and parked near the solar panel farm.

That is where the couple was when two vehicles approached. According to reports, the female victim told the deputies that she recognized Kluttz’s ex-girlfriend in one of the vehicles. Three additional male occupants, described as the ex’s sons, were in the vehicle. The sons reportedly approached Kluttz’s vehicle and began to hit it with pipes and hammers. In doing so, they allegedly busted out the windows and slashed the vehicle’s tires.

At that time, Kluttz and his girlfriend exited their vehicle in an attempt to confront the assailants. During that confrontation, the girlfriend was also assaulted. As the victims returned to their vehicle, one of the male assailants allegedly struck Kluttz in the head with a hammer. At that point, the girlfriend reportedly pleaded with the ex-girlfriend, asking, “How could you let them do this?” Following her pleas, the assault reportedly ended.

According to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the case remains open pending further investigation.