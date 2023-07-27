ALE investigation yields Kannapolis bust Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents busted a Kannapolis man for running an illegal business. Four additional men were charged after the investigation revealed drug- and gun-related crimes.

Following a joint investigation, ALE, along with Kannapolis Police Department, criminally charged five individuals with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after receiving complaints from community members.

A Wednesday release from the agency said that during the investigation, officers determined that the illicit sales of controlled substances, alcoholic beverages and firearm violations were occurring outside and within Club Lounge, located at 1121 S. Cannon Blvd., in Kannapolis.

A search warrant was executed on July 14.

According to the release, the search warrant resulted in the seizure of alcoholic beverages for illegal sales, illicit drugs and three guns. There were 37 criminal charges related to this investigation, including 25 alcohol-related charges, five controlled substance charges, four controlled substance felonies and three gun-related charges.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Xavier Loren Bell, 28, of Kannapolis, is charged with three counts of selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit, four counts of possessing alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit, four counts of unauthorized possession, hiring unlicensed armed security and felony maintaining a dwelling. Bell was described as the business owner.

Tyronie Wesley Asbury, 29, of Kannapolis, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, two counts of unlicensed armed security, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor. Asbury was described as an employee.

Alex Timothy Asbury, 27, of Concord, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Asbury was described as an employee.

Kendall Lamar Martin, 27, of Kannapolis, manager, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, possessing alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit and unauthorized possession. Martin was described as a manager.

Dominique Shameequa Johnson, 31, of Salisbury, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor conspiracy and selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit. Johnson was described as an employee.