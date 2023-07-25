Blotter for July 25: Rockwell encounter leads to kidnapping charges Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

ROCKWELL — A woman traveling alone on Old Beatty Ford Road encountered a stranger who emerged from the woods and needed a ride.

The female driver was unharmed during the incident, but the stranger is now wanted for kidnapping.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, a man exited the woods near the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and Emmanuel Church Road and got the driver of the vehicle to stop.

Reports state that he jumped into her car and told her to “just drive.”

The man was later identified as Paul Nobles of Lexington.

Nobles reportedly told the female driver to stop at the Circle K gas station in Rockwell and drop him off, but when they arrived, he refused to get out of the vehicle.

The driver was on the phone with a boyfriend who said that he was on his way to the location. Hearing that, Nobles exited the vehicle, and the female drove off. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. Warrants were subsequently taken out on Nobles who had not been arrested as of Monday.

