Truck strikes power lines knocking out power to residents for the day Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

SPENCER — A large truck driving down Long Ferry Road about 8 a.m. Monday morning clipped an overhanging power line, bringing down multiple power lines according to Spencer police and at one point leaving more than 6,000 without power.

Duke Energy initially said all power would be restored by 6:30 p.m., but by 4:30 p.m. there were fewer than 100 still without electricity.

Emergency services in town hall, including the police department, were on emergency generators and still able to work, however.

A storm that passed through Salisbury overnight Sunday caused power to go out at the Salisbury Post office, when lightning affected an internal connection. Power was still getting to the building itself but not being distributed to the interior offices.