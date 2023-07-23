Senior League softball SE Regional: Georgia advances to World Series Published 11:20 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Senior League softball (ages 15-16) was played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Tournament festivities kicked off Friday, July 21, with a player cookout and Challenger Division game.

Rowan Little League hosted the event, but didn’t have a team in the event.

The seven teams entered were North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

North Carolina was represented by Lake Norman Little League, from Huntersville.

Regional champ Georgia joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Roxana, Del.

Friday’s scores

Game 1 — Florida 14, Lake Norman 4

Game 2 —. South Carolina 12, Virginia 0

Game 3 —. Tennessee 5, West Virginia 0

Game 4 – Georgia 17, Florida 2

Game 5 — South Carolina 5, Tennessee 3

Saturday’s scores

Game 6 — West Virginia 7, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Game 7 — Tennessee 9, Lake Norman 0, Lake Norman eliminated

Game 8 — West Virginia 5, Florida 4, Florida eliminated

Game 9 — South Carolina, 13, Georgia 3

Sunday’s scores

Game 10 — Tennessee 12, West Virginia 9, West Virginia eliminated

Game 11 — Georgia 15, Tennessee 6, Tennessee eliminated

Championship — Georgia 11, South Carolina 5