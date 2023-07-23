Senior League softball SE Regional: Georgia advances to World Series
Published 11:20 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023
Staff report
The Southeast Regional for Senior League softball (ages 15-16) was played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.
Tournament festivities kicked off Friday, July 21, with a player cookout and Challenger Division game.
Rowan Little League hosted the event, but didn’t have a team in the event.
The seven teams entered were North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.
North Carolina was represented by Lake Norman Little League, from Huntersville.
Regional champ Georgia joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Roxana, Del.
Friday’s scores
Game 1 — Florida 14, Lake Norman 4
Game 2 —. South Carolina 12, Virginia 0
Game 3 —. Tennessee 5, West Virginia 0
Game 4 – Georgia 17, Florida 2
Game 5 — South Carolina 5, Tennessee 3
Saturday’s scores
Game 6 — West Virginia 7, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Game 7 — Tennessee 9, Lake Norman 0, Lake Norman eliminated
Game 8 — West Virginia 5, Florida 4, Florida eliminated
Game 9 — South Carolina, 13, Georgia 3
Sunday’s scores
Game 10 — Tennessee 12, West Virginia 9, West Virginia eliminated
Game 11 — Georgia 15, Tennessee 6, Tennessee eliminated
Championship — Georgia 11, South Carolina 5