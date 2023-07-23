RV dealership coming to Salisbury Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

SALISBURY — General RV Center, the nation’s largest family-owned RV dealer, will join the North Carolina community with a new location in Salisbury scheduled to open next year. The location will be off I-85 near Hobby Lobby.

This will be General RV’s first dealership in North Carolina and its 16th Supercenter nationwide.

“Being in North Carolina allows us to introduce our passion for RVing to this region of the country. Our high-quality service will provide more accessibility for our new and existing customers,” said President of General RV Loren Baidas. “We are excited to add a new home in a community that is passionate about the outdoors and embraces so many of the same family values that we do.”

General RV plans to break ground in mid-August to start construction on a 71,000-square-foot facility. The dealership will have over 30 service bays, including a six-bay body shop, with enough space to house 700 RVs on the lot. General RV will invest an estimated $25 million in Rowan County in real property improvements and equipment. Once opened, the dealership will have more than 150 full-time jobs with an average salary of $65,000. Construction and development of the site is expected to create an additional 66 indirect and induced jobs within the surrounding community.

“Today, we celebrate a notable milestone for Rowan County as we proudly announce the arrival of General RV to our community,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC president. “With a substantial $25 million capital investment and the creation of 150 well-paying new jobs, their presence brings exciting growth and increased activity. We are honored to have the nation’s largest family-owned RV dealer choose Rowan County as their first location in the Tar Heel state. Together, we look forward to a prosperous partnership and a bright future for our community.”

Other businesses in Rowan County will also benefit from General RV’s estimated 10,000 annual customers who will spend an average of six hours in their shops, restaurants and attractions. The result for the local community will be approximately $740,000 of annual visitor spending.

“Beyond the economic impact of high-paying jobs and new capital investment, General RV will draw customers from around the region, many of whom have never visited Rowan County before,” said County Commissioner Chairman Greg Edds. “We’ve learned that when the typical RV owner brings their vehicle for a service appointment, they explore local shops, indulge in local eats, and even seek out local camping options, and Rowan County has popular campground facilities like Dan Nicholas Park.”

The dealership is expected to open in fall 2024. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for mid-August.