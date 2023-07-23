Kannapolis City Council preview: Rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads continues Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — After two months since the last hearing, the Kannapolis City Council will resume the rezoning request from petitioner Jack McKinley regarding the planned neighborhood development located at Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads. McKinley is expected to present a new layout for the project that will comply with the council’s wishes to alter the zoning for each unit on the property.

The meeting will be on Monday, July 24, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: