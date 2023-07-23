Kannapolis City Council preview: Rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads continues
Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 23, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — After two months since the last hearing, the Kannapolis City Council will resume the rezoning request from petitioner Jack McKinley regarding the planned neighborhood development located at Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads. McKinley is expected to present a new layout for the project that will comply with the council’s wishes to alter the zoning for each unit on the property.
The meeting will be on Monday, July 24, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Mayor Darrell Hinnant will make a proclamation for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks will present to council about a resolution in support of an incentive grant for Project Swarm. A public hearing will be held.
- City Manager Mike Legg and City Attorney Walter Safrit will present to council a resolution to execute a lease with an option to purchase the Swanee Theatre. A public hearing will be held.
- Safrit and Planning Director Richard Smith will present to council a resolution approving the ordinance for the execution of a development agreement with Hawthorne Concord Lake Apartments, LLC. A public hearing will be held.
- Safrit and Smith will present to council a resolution approving the ordinance for the execution of a development agreement with CP Kannapolis Investments, LLC. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith will go through the voluntary annexation of approximately 1.058 acres of non-contiguous property located at 4401 Alder Street and ask council to consider a motion to extend the corporate limits of the city of Kannapolis. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith will ask council to approve a resolution to amend the city’s Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan future land and character area map at Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook 85. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith will ask council to approve a resolution to amend the city’s Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan of a future land use designation at Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith will ask council to approve a resolution to amend the city’s Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan of a future land use designation at Irish Glen. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith will ask council to approve a resolution to amend the city’s Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan of a future land use designation at Trinity Church Road. A public hearing will be held.
- Smith and Director of Water Resources Alex Anderson will ask council to approve a resolution approving the ordinance to amend the wastewater allocation policy.