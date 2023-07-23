Junior League softball SE Regional: Florida beats East Surry in championship game Published 11:50 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Junior League softball (ages 13-14) was played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Rowan Little League was the host for the event, but didn’t have a team in the event.

The six teams entered were state champs from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

The North Carolina representative was East Surry, from Pilot Mountain. East Surry was regional runner-up.

Regional champion Floria joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Kirkland, Wash.

Friday’s scores

Game 1 — Florida 11, East Surry 1

Game 2 — Virginia 5, Tennessee 1

Game 3 — Florida 19, West Virginia 0

Game 4 — Virginia 15, Georgia 1

Saturday’s scores

Game 5 — East Surry 19, Georgia 0, Georgia eliminated

Game 6 — West Virginia 6, Tennessee 5, Tennessee eliminated

Game 7 — Florida 11, Virginia 1

Game 8 — East Surry 21, West Virginia 3, West Virginia eliminated

Sunday’s scores

Game 9 — East Surry 5, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Championship — Florida 13, East Surry 1