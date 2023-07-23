Final round of candidates file for municipal elections Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

SALISBURY — The final round of candidates for this year’s upcoming municipal elections have entered the race as multiple candidates joined the race before the filing period ended Friday at noon.

For China Grove’s elections, challenger Carlos Cirino was the final candidate to join the board of aldermen elections Tuesday.

In Cleveland, challenger Lisa Rochelle joined the race for a board of commissioner seat on Tuesday as well as challenger David Miller, who filed on Wednesday. Incumbent Pat Phifer filed for reelection to the mayoral seat on Thursday.

In Rockwell, incumbent Stephenie Walker filed for the board of aldermen race on Tuesday while challenger Fred West joined the same race on Wednesday. Incumbent Chris F. Cranford also filed for reelection on Thursday.

East Spencer saw incumbent Deloris High file for reelection to the board of aldermen Tuesday. Challenger Steven Joseph filed for the board of aldermen race as well on Friday.

In Spencer, incumbent Rashid H. Muhammad joined the race for a board of aldermen seat on Tuesday while challenger Erin Moody joined the aldermen race on Thursday. Challenger Tom Strini joined the race for the mayor seat on the final day in the filing period.

For Salisbury’s races, challenger Charles T. Dean III filed for election to the city council on Wednesday. Challenger Gemale Black filed for the city council race on Thursday as well.

Finally, Landis had challenger Katie Sells file for the mayoral election.

Although some races were left open until the final day, by noon on Friday every municipal race in Rowan County had at least one candidate.

Absentee voting by mail begins on Oct. 6 and the early voting period will begin on Oct. 19. Election Day falls on Nov. 7 this year.