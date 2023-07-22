Library Notes: National Teen Lock In to be held at RPL South (China Grove) Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

Rowan Public Library

The end of the 2023 Summer Reading Program is near and that means the National Teen Lock In is coming soon! Teens ages 11-17 are welcome to join their friends and peers at Rowan Public Library South in China Grove from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28. There will be games, crafts, scary stories with Mr. Robert and much more. The Teen Summer Reading Prize winners will be announced at the Lock In; attendance is not necessary to claim your prize. Everyone who attends the Lock In will receive a door prize and other items to take home.

Food and soft drinks will be provided. Participants with dietary concerns should notify staff more than 24 hours prior to the event or bring their own meal. A signed permission slip by a parent or guardian is required to attend the Lock In; slips can be picked up and dropped off at any Rowan Public Library location. Check in for the Lock In begins at 6:30 p.m. and teens must be picked up by 10 p.m. Contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov for more information. We’d love to have you join us!

Summer Reading for Teens also includes a Tabletop Roleplaying Game on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. Teens ages 11-17 are invited to play a tabletop roleplaying game where they will slay dragons and find treasure. All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary. To learn more, call Amanda at 704-216-8268.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include one final program this week. Book Bites Book Club will meet to discuss the book “Circe” by Madeline Miller on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. This hybrid adult program meets in-person at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) and online via Zoom. Light refreshments will be provided for in-person attendees. To learn more, obtain a copy of the book, or get the Zoom meeting information, contact Paulette at Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov.

The final day for participants of all ages to record Summer Reading hours is Saturday, July 29. Reading hours must be submitted via READsquared by 11:59 p.m. or via print logs at your nearest RPL branch during its operation hours. Children (ages 10 and under) and adults (ages 18 and up) who wish to qualify for prizes must submit their reading hours by this deadline.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.