Hood Theological Seminary adds two academic programs Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

Hood Theological Seminary has added two new academic programs.

The first program, the master of arts in Christian education (MACE), provides a concentration in Christian education within the master of divinity program.

The new degree program is designed to undergird persons whose primary responsibility is within the educational ministry. It is designed to provide sufficient nurture and educational opportunities to enhance faith development and spiritual formation while increasing the value of Christian education as a ministry.

The second degree is the Certificate in Christian Education (CCE) Program. Hood is offering a certificate in Christian education as a non-degreed program to nurture persons serving in educational ministry within various congregations and denominations. It is not embedded as a concentration within any of the master’s degrees offered. This certificate in Christian education is designed to prepare clergy or lay persons for leadership in Christian education on denominational, judicatory, regional, ecumenical or congregational levels and other arenas requiring such expertise. The target audience is those who have not earned a bachelor’s degree but possess a high school diploma, high school equivalency or an associate degree.