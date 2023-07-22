Amy-Lynn Albertson: It’s almost fair time! Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Amy-Lynn Albertson

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Sept. 18-23 is “Fair Week” in Rowan County. The Spencer Jaycees sponsor the Rowan County, Agricultural and Industrial Fair.

Due to COVID, the exhibit hall has been on hiatus for the last three years. We are excited to bring it back this year and hope it will be better than ever. The 2023 Fair Book is available online at www.rowancountyfair.net and http://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. People wishing to enter items in the fair must download their fair book to know what division and class their item should be entered. There will be printed books available at the Cooperative Extension Center. If you need help entering your items, our staff can help you. The competition is open to all Rowan County residents, and entry forms must be returned to the Rowan County Extension Center online, by mail, or in person by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Gardeners of flowers and vegetables, the fair is an excellent opportunity to show your skills. If your entry is judged the best, you get a blue ribbon, a $5 prize and bragging rights.

This year has been great for watermelons and peppers, and I expect the competition to be fierce. All vegetable categories are judged on uniformity, smoothness, trueness to type and freedom from blemishes. The honey categories will be judged on density, absence of crystals, cleanliness, flavor, accuracy in filling and uniformity, and finally, container appearance. I hope to see lots of entries from our junior beekeepers. The flower department is one of my favorites at the fair. If you are an amateur florist, take those skills to the fair. There is a list of categories in flower arrangements from; special seasons, miniature bud vases, and centerpieces larger than a bud vase. In the Adult Division, the Bakery Goods Department entries are always tasty. The best bakers in the county are invited to exhibit their best and strut their stuff. All entries must be made from scratch except in the “Decorated Cake” category. Young bakers can enter their goodies in the Youth Division. There are Youth baked goods categories for 18 years old and younger; Crafters, woodworkers, knitters, photographers and artists can showcase their skills in the Home Furnishing, Clothing, and Arts and Crafts departments.

Remember, all entries for the fair must in entered by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Entry forms must be received at the Cooperative Extension office — Agricultural Center, 2727 Old Concord Road, Salisbury — online, in person or by mail no later than Wednesday, Sept. 13. Entry forms must be entered before articles are brought to Exhibit Hall. No entry is taken at any time at the fair unless approved in the office of the directors. If records are altered and do not conform with those entries on file, payment of the premium will be withheld. For questions about exhibits at the 2023 Rowan County Agricultural and Industrial Fair call the Rowan County Extension office at 704-216-8970.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.