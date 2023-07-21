Three charged in arson, kidnapping case Published 12:05 am Friday, July 21, 2023

SALISBURY — Three people were arrested over the weekend for their alleged roles in setting a vehicle ablaze at a Salisbury motel and the aftermath.

Matthew Damion Parham, 31, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, communicating threats, burning of personal property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Parham was arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Chalk Maple Road in China Grove on Saturday around 6 a.m.

Carrie Marie Honeycutt, 23, is charged with communicating threats, accessory after the fact, aiding and abetting a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. She was also arrested on Chalk Maple Road around the same time.

Gregory Aaron Meadows, 34, is charged with burning of personal property, accessory after the fact of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Meadows was apprehended in the 700 block of Partee Street in Salisbury around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Salisbury Police Department has not released a full report. A preliminary incident report stated that around 4 a.m. on July 12, two individuals, caught on video surveillance, set fire to a pickup truck at the Econo Lodge on Jake Alexander Boulevard South in Salisbury.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, the video shows two male subjects getting out of a vehicle at the Home2 Suites hotel near the Econo Lodge and walking over to the truck that was ultimately set ablaze.

Warrants obtained from the Rowan County Clerk’s Office described the truck as a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a lift kit.

In the events following the burning, things are unclear. Warrants cite Parham’s kidnapping and false imprisonment victim as Meadows.

Meadows is also listed as the victim of communicated threats, which were charges applied to Parham and Honeycutt. According to the warrant, Honeycutt told Meadows that she had a key to his house, knew where his wife and children were and could get to them at any time.

Although Honeycutt was not charged with burning property, the arrest warrants said she conspired with Meadows and Parham to commit the felony. Honeycutt was also listed as the driver of the vehicle used in the commission of the felony, Meadows’ kidnapping and Parham’s escape.

Meadows’ charge of accessory after the fact stemmed from his purchase of approximately two gallons of gasoline for the vehicle used in the escape.

More information will be provided after the full SPD report is made public.