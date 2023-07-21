Salisbury Academy Upper School to host open house Published 12:02 am Friday, July 21, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy is officially hosting an open house event at its new Upper School campus in downtown Salisbury.

“Families and community are invited to learn how their student can experience the power of an SA Upper School education at an Admissions Open House,” a press release from the academy said.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 26, with two windows of time for visiting. The first is noon-1 p.m. and the second is 5-6 p.m. The SA Upper School is located at 316 Depot Street in Salisbury.

During the open house, visitors will have a chance to meet team members and learn about course selections, community connections, sports offerings, SA’s partnership with Catawba College and tuition affordability.

To learn more about the SA Upper School, go to tinyurl.com/saupperschool.