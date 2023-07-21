Residents graduate from Citizens Fire Academy

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

By Staff Report

Recent Fire Academy graduates: Front Row: Jeff McClure, Kristin Jones, Terri Stancil, Adael Shinn, Serena Edwards Back Row: Deputy Fire Chief Kirk Beard, Issac Miller, Ivette Silva, Quintin Klutz, Kemp Edwards, Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff Submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — A number of city of Kannapolis residents have graduated from the Citizens Fire Academy. The academy concentrates on the services and functions of the Kannapolis Fire Department and provides citizens with a better understanding of what it takes to be a firefighter.

Citizens participating in the free ten-week fire academy toured fire stations, learned the history of fire service, fire prevention, education and investigation, emergency driving, rescue operations and more.

The next academy will be held in spring 2024. The applications can be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov.

