Blotter for July 21
Published 12:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of Rosemont St. between 3:57-8:20 a.m. on July 19.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Sunset Dr. between 5:30-6:30 a.m. on July 19.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Lantz Ave. between 10:32-10:38 a.m. on July 19.
- A larceny in the 600 block of Brenner Ave. was reported on July 19. The total estimated loss was $500.
- A person’s vehicle was reportedly accidentally damaged during an oil change in the 700 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. around 1:30 p.m. on July 19.
- An Amazon package was reportedly stolen off of a front porch in the 200 block of East Steele St. on July 19 while the occupant was not home. The total estimated loss was $67.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Old Concord Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 19.
- Amy Marie Arnette, 30, was charged with second-degree trespass on July 19.
- Jamie Lee Donaldson, 41, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on July 19.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A larceny was reported on Red Rose Lane in Mooresville on July 18.
- A burglary was reported at a church on Long Ferry Road in Salisbury on July 18.
- A fraud by false pretense was reported on West Ritchie Road in Salisbury on July 18.
- Someone opened an AT&T account in a victim’s name on Millbridge Road in China Grove on July 18.
- A vehicle larceny was reported on James Drive in Cleveland on July 18.
- Credit card fraud on Red Rose Lane in Mooresville was reported on July 18.
- Larceny was reported on Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf on July 18.
- Joshua Tyler Flynn, 31, was charged with assault on a female on July 18.
- Carson Lee Newman, 18, was charged with breaking and entering a building and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on July 18.
- Elizabeth Lorraine Darawich, 31, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny after break and enter and violating a protective order on July 18.
- Brent Lee Donelson, 36, was charged with assault on a female on July 18.