Blotter for July 21

In Salisbury Police reports

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of Rosemont St. between 3:57-8:20 a.m. on July 19.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Sunset Dr. between 5:30-6:30 a.m. on July 19.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Lantz Ave. between 10:32-10:38 a.m. on July 19.

A larceny in the 600 block of Brenner Ave. was reported on July 19. The total estimated loss was $500.

A person’s vehicle was reportedly accidentally damaged during an oil change in the 700 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. around 1:30 p.m. on July 19.

An Amazon package was reportedly stolen off of a front porch in the 200 block of East Steele St. on July 19 while the occupant was not home. The total estimated loss was $67.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Old Concord Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 19.

Amy Marie Arnette, 30, was charged with second-degree trespass on July 19.