Area golf briefs: Lyerly in Wyndham pre-qualifier, pair of aces Published 2:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

From staff reports

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) will play in a pre-qualifier for the Wyndham Championship on July 26. If he advances, he’ll play in Monday qualifier for the tournament on July 31.

•••

Frankie Shepherd made a hole-in-one on No. 14 at the Stone Mountain Golf Course in Traphill on Sunday.

It was the third ace of his career. Witnesses were Jordan Shepherd, Buck Lambert and Mark Lambert.

•••

Will Capron aced No. 5 at Corbin Hills on July 15.

•••

Todd Cleary, Calvin Smith and Ralph & Pam Carver took first place in the latest McCanless Couple outing.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Susan Wydner and Claude Honeycutt placed second.

Cindy Carmazzi had closest to the pin.

Allen Terry had longest putt.

•••

GARS Members played at Pudding Ridge Golf Cub.

Low A Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 63.46.

Low B Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 57.60.

Low C Flight player was John Goodman with a net of 61.65.

Low D Flight player was Steve Butner with a net of 60.86.

Larry Petrea shot a 72 to take low gross , while Clark took low net.

Jim Brown was the Super Senior winner with a net of 63.85.

Clark, 83, shot a 74.

Buddy Barger, 89, shot an 86.

•••

The PER Association of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks will be holding its first annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, at Oak Valley Golf Club. Oak Valley is an Arnold Palmer 4-star course located near Clemmons.

The cost per player is $100.

The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m.

Players will have the opportunity to purchase mulligans and tee busters on site. Lunch, swag bags and beverages will be provided.

Hole sponsorships are also available to purchase for $50. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the PER Community Grants program and the NC Ritual winners’ participation at the annual Grand Lodge Convention.

Deadline for registration is Friday, Sept. 8. Visit www.SalisburyElks.org for a registration form.

•••

The Doug Gobble Memorial Fundraiser at Warrior will be held on Aug. 19.