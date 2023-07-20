Salisbury VA Health Care System executive director announces retirement Published 4:40 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System announced his retirement Thursday. John Melton, who has been with the Salisbury VA for 35 years, will officially retire on Aug. 11.

“My wife Myung Hee and I have been talking about it for some time now, and we have decided it is the perfect time to start a new adventure in retirement,” said Melton. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our community stakeholders, visiting with our veterans and learning from each of our employees. As a veteran myself, I have been privileged to witness the tremendous impact of our team’s work and dedication to our patients, and I am grateful for the opportunity and experience.”

On Aug. 4, at 4:30 p.m., Melton will transfer medical center authority to Charles “Dave” Collins, the current associate director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. Melton has committed to assisting the team with any final requirements to ensure a smooth transition until Aug. 11.

“I want to thank John for his leadership and guidance in support of our veterans at the Salisbury VA Health Care System, especially during the final phases of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Crews, network director of VA’s Veterans Integrated Services Network 6. “We wish him and his wife well in their next endeavors.”

Collins will serve as the interim executive director while the position is in recruitment. He joined the Salisbury VA Health Care System after 35 years of federal service, including decades as an enlisted airman in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a command chief master sergeant.