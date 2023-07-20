Public hearing set for incentives for Project Puma Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing for Aug. 7 to receive public comment on a potential incentive offer to Project Puma.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street.

Project Puma is the codename for a business looking to move into Rowan County. According to a news release from the county office, the business is expected to invest $258 million in real estate and equipment as well as provide 352 full-time jobs by the end of 2029.

The letter from the Rowan EDC that was presented to the commissioners on Monday night stated that the business is considering Rowan County for a new manufacturing facility.

The proposed incentive offer from the county is composed of a $3,373,205 grant to be paid over a term of six years according to the release.

The county will recover the cost and the public will benefit through future property and business taxes, stimulation of the economy, promotion of business and the creation of jobs according to the news release.

Any resident of Rowan County is invited to attend the meeting and present their views on the incentive.