P.J. Smith officially sworn in as Salisbury Chief of Police Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — After months of searching, the city of Salisbury decided to promote the police department’s very own Captain Patrick “P.J.” Smith as the new chief of police. On Tuesday afternoon, the city held a welcoming reception for Smith before having the official oath of office ceremony.

Prior to the city council meeting, members of the public and city staff gathered to celebrate a new chapter in the Salisbury Police Department’s history. People were in high spirits in seeing Smith recognized and rewarded for his dedication to Salisbury.

“I think it sends it send a great message to all of the employees, there is opportunity for leadership,” Mayor Karen Alexander said. “I’m proud of our team and all of the community stakeholders that were involved in the process. It sends a great message that he was able to stay all the way through that process.”

City Manager Jim Greene spoke in detail on the hiring process and how Smith was chosen as the new chief. After setting priorities, hearing from local organizations, and conducting several interviews, Greene said Smith soon separated himself from the rest of the candidates.

“Clearly, he was the most qualified. He has over 18 years of progressive service with the Salisbury Police Department. He has risen through the ranks from a patrol officer, to a detective, to a patrol sergeant, to captain over investigations and organizational development. Through out the process, he showed his leadership, experience and innovation that made him the clear choice for our chief of police,” Greene said.

In council chambers, Mayor Alexander performed the oath of office to a packed crowd. Smith devoted much of his time praising his family for how tough they have been while encouraging him to pursue this new phase in his career.

“They support me and they know that I truly want to focus on Salisbury as a community,” Smith said. “Having the community support, the department members, the public, so many people came to the reception, it really makes me feel good about the choices and decision I made to throw my hat in the ring. I look forward to making a difference with everybody as a partner.”

As he settles into being chief of police in the coming weeks, Smith stresses that he doesn’t want to do anything “fast.” He realizes he now has a massive responsibility and wants to carefully get acclimated to his new position.

“The immediate thing that I want to do is listen, evaluate, analyze and try to make the right moves and the right decisions for everybody,” Smith said.