My Turn by Tony Yon: Stepping up in today’s political climate (7-22) Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Are you reading or watching the news, and your blood pressure rises? When speaking with family and friends, do you exhibit passion concerning the issues of today? Are you trying to figure out how to enact true change within our

government and society?

Then it’s time for you to become politically active. Becoming politically active does not mean you have to stand on the street corner in protest, or march on the State Capital, or even run for political office. While those activities do occur, there are other ways to become politically active.

First and foremost, are you registered to vote? The greatest power to effect political change is with a ballot on election day. If you are not a registered voter, then you have no say in how you are governed.

Next, how are you registered? Registering Republican or Democrat offers you access within the political process, starting with your local polling place which is known as your “precinct.” Becoming involved with your precinct may afford you the opportunity to take on a leadership role within your Party, to help coordinate activities and volunteers on election day. This is the grass roots level to become more politically active.

Typically, your county party has an executive committee comprised of the chair, vice chair, and various other officers. Attending your annual county party convention qualifies you as a delegate. Meetings are usually held each month where various political topics are discussed, and voted upon when applicable. In addition, many elected officials and candidates for office attend these meetings to speak and share information on current events. In return, delegates may

openly express their views and opinions. Apart from the general population, this is the most basic form of representative government.

In addition, your County Party is responsible for filling other roles during the election cycle. All election observers must have their name submitted from a local party chair. Observers can be present inside polling sites during early voting

and on election day to help ensure election integrity. County party chairs are also responsible for submitting names for poll judges to the county Board of Elections. The goal is to have equal representation between parties at each polling location. Contact your party chair to be considered as an observer or judge.

In addition, many county parties also have women’s clubs, men’s clubs, young adult clubs, and teen clubs. These clubs, while they may be governed separately, work in conjunction with the county party and each other. Many of

these clubs are also part of their respective state and national federations, which allows for even greater involvement.

Once active in your county party, you can then advance within your US House of Representatives congressional district. Congressional districts can be any combination of towns, cities and counties as determined by the state legislators.

Attending your congressional district convention as a delegate often enables you to attend your state party convention as a delegate.

As a delegate to your state party convention, you will vote on its officers, rules, party platform, plan of organization, etc., which effectively determines the direction in which your State Party proceeds. It is at your state party convention

that your national committeeman and national committeewoman are elected and delegates to the national convention are selected.

In all these steps, not once were you required to protest or march. All it requires is your time and participation in monthly, quarterly, or yearly meetings. Your personal passion will determine your level of involvement within each of these venues. The more people who become involved, the greater the influence which can be exerted to effect change. If you are concerned about the direction in which America is headed, then become more politically active.

On behalf of the Rowan County Republican Party, we invite all registered Republicans to join our Meetings on the second Thursday of each month (except July) at 7 p.m. at the Rowan County Administration Building located at 130 W. Innes Street in Salisbury.

Our Breakfast Club meets on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Porky’s Barbecue in China Grove. Our Women’s Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the First Community Center, 215 5th Street, Spencer. Our Young Republicans (ages 18-40) meet the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Blue Bay Restaurant located at 1007 E. Innes Street, Salisbury. Other meetings and events can be found on our website https://rowan.nc.gop. For more information, you can email us at information@rowanrepublicans.com or call us at 980-643-1009.

Tony Yon

Chairman, Rowan County GOP