Livingstone set to host inaugural summer music camp Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — Young people looking to hone their musical abilities need look no farther as Livingstone College announces plans to host an inaugural summer music camp later this month.

The camp is open to middle and high school students, aged 10-18, and includes tracks for voice, piano, band and strings. Those tracks will be led by the Livingstone College music department faculty.

Campers will arrive on campus on July 31. The camp is scheduled to run through Aug. 4. Days will go from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and there will be a final concert on Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. in Varick Auditorium, located at 701 W. Monroe St. in Salisbury.

Band instrumentalists will participate in daily ensemble and sectional rehearsals. Pianists will have the opportunity to practice, have daily lessons, attend and perform in master, theory and studio classes. All campers will participate in chorus and perform in the final concert.

A limited number of campers will be accepted, so early application is encouraged to ensure that all campers receive the best balance of ensemble experience and individual attention as possible. Tuition is $100 and is due upon drop off. More information and the registration form can be found at www.lcmusiccamp.weebly.com.