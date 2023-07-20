Letters to the editor 7-18 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

A note of thanks

A Heartfelt Thank you to the public and to the Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary Can Do Can Team for their remarkable achievement in raising $100,000.

Today, we want to express our gratitude and admiration to a group of individuals who have tirelessly worked towards a noble cause- the Can Do Can Team. Over the last decade, their remarkable initiative of recycling aluminum cans has yielded an astounding $100,000 in support of the welfare of the cats and dogs at FFAS.

Their selfless efforts exemplify the power of community collaboration and the huge impact we can create when we come together for a common cause. It is with the generosity and support of the animal loving public that this goal has been achieved and we are extremely grateful for this participation.

Every aluminum can, Christmas light strand and piece of metal recycled symbolizes a ray of hope for our cats and dogs looking for loving and forever homes. The money raised has allowed the sanctuary to provide necessary love, veterinary care, food, shelter and the important spay or neuter operations that we promote to decrease overpopulation of unwanted cats and dogs.

The Can Do Can Team demonstrates that even the smallest contributions, when combined, lead to huge change. Their constant commitment to collecting and sorting cans, and driving countless miles to sell cans, serves as a testament to their determination and compassionate spirit. They remind us we each have the power to make a difference in the lives of our furry buddies.

To the Can Do Can Team, your dedication has touched the countless lives of the cats and dogs in our care and,for that, we say job well done! We appreciate you!

— Marcia Parrott and the board of directors of Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary

Salisbury

Supreme Court Justice proves Affirmative Action was racist

Once again, the newest SCOTUS Justice, Kentaji Brown Jackson, has proven Affirmative Action was a racist government program. She, herself, was chosen for the color of her skin since Biden announced in advance that would be his first qualification for a court vacancy. When the court declared Affirmative Action as racist and unconstitutional, Jackson wrote in her dissent that Black babies are better taken care by Black doctors. As the old saying goes, “You can’t fix stupid.”

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

First anniversary of 988 helpline

July 16 marks one year since our nation transitioned to 988, the easy-to-remember, nationwide mental health crisis helpline. This number connects callers with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline). Congress designated 988 in 2020 and as a part of the federal government’s commitment to addressing the mental health crisis in America, unprecedented federal resources have been invested to scale up crisis centers in support of 988.

Calling 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365, connecting those experiencing a mental health, substance use, or suicidal crisis with trained crisis counselors. Access is available through every land line, cell phone, and voice-over internet device in the United States and call/text services are also available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 150 languages.

Spread the word: Help is available.

Since the launch of 988 in 2022, data show an increase in overall calls, texts and chats – all while answer rates are significantly improving. More people are getting connected to care (and connected sooner) than ever before. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): 98 percent of people who contact 988 are helped by a trained crisis counselor, resources are shared, and community connections made (without the involvement of 911) during the call/text/chat.

The average number of daily contacts for 988 is 9,360.

About one percent of people who contact 988 agree to have their crisis counselor call 911 because of serious risk to life. In fewer than one percent of 988 calls, the crisis counselor must call 911 without consent because of serious risk to life.

Don’t wait. We are listening.

If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or seek help at a licensed behavioral health facility. Around-the-clock assessments are available by contacting us directly. As a behavioral healthcare provider right here in the Triad, our team at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health is dedicated to support individuals in a manner that promotes hope, resiliency, connectedness and recovery. [We are proud to partner with the local 988 network and are a resource for individuals referred for help.] We appreciate the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Kelly Thacker, Winston Salem

Responding to Tuesday My Turn

This is in response to the My Turn letter published July 18, and the writer’s beliefs regarding recent legislative attempts at “Turning children against their parents.” If statistics agreed, they would have a stronger case. Sadly, research shows that parents are, in fact, the ones likely to perpetrate violence and abuse against their own children when they do not conform to preconceived male-female behavioral norms (American Academy of Pediatrics, 2021). Since gender dysphoria is established by age 7 (Cedars-Sinai, 2020) school may be the only place a non-binary child may feel safe, and forcing school personnel to “out” a child to parents can actually put that child in danger.

Personally, I agree that it is unfair to allow a child assigned male at birth to compete as a female if they were past puberty when they transitioned. However, that would actually support the argument to allow gender-affirming care to a prepubescent child in order to afford them the opportunity to participate in sports, as the gender they identify, as they age.

The writer contends that gender-affirming surgery is “mutilation.” Actually, since any surgery can be defined that way, I suppose they are correct. However, the purpose of any surgery is to improve the patient’s life in some way. Rather than judge (remember, judge not lest ye be judged), it would be helpful for people who feel such procedures for minors are wrong to have conversations with the people actually experiencing these issues. Talk with non-conforming youth. Talk with the parents who decided to get the surgery for their child and learn why they did. Talk with young adults who grew up with a parent who tried to “beat it out of them.” Listen to their stories before you advocate legislating privacy and medical issues that will not affect you, but that vulnerable others will have to live with.

Margaret Stridick