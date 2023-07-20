Former Rowan County officer injured in weekend crash: Benevolent fund hosting fundraiser on Tuesday Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A former Rowan County Sheriff’s officer was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday while traveling on Hwy. 152.

Jeff Hodges was transported to the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and admitted into the intensive care unit for his injuries sustained in the crash. He was reportedly driving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Daugherty Road, about a half mile from the Bostian Heights Fire Department.

Hodges reportedly sustained multiple broken bones but the full extent of his injuries was not made public. The N.C. Highway Patrol worked the scene. Requests for the cause of the accident were not returned by the Salisbury Post deadline.

While Hodges recovers, the Rowan County Sheriff Benevolent Fund is hosting a fundraiser. All proceeds raised will go to direct support of Hodges and his wife, Hannah Hodges, who is currently employed as a detective at the sheriff’s office.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday in the Rowan County Sheriff’s parking lot, located at 118 W. Liberty St. in Salisbury, from 7-10 a.m.

Sausage sandwiches ($3) will be served. The event is sponsored by the benevolent fund, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen, Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle, Powles Station Funeral Home and The Hotdog Shack.