Daniel L. Gardner: God’s Children Are not for Sale

Before church she asked whether she had seen me at the movie. “Yes ma’am.” She said, “There are many evil people in the world.” To which I replied, “We’re evil too!” And, she agreed heartily. “Sound of Freedom” is a provocative movie about men and women who risk their lives to save little children enslaved by sex-traffickers. In particular, it’s about Tim Ballard, a former Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations who tracked and arrested those who possessed and distributed child pornography.

Focus of the movie turned early on when one of Ballard’s fellow agents noted that while they had arrested many child predators, they had not saved one child from slavery. The rest of the movie depicted how Ballard began trying to save children trapped in the international sex trade. Ballard’s appointment as a Special Agent officially prohibited him from tracking child predators internationally. So he resigned from his job and formed his own outfit with contacts he’d made over the years. He named it Operation Underground Railroad.

“Sound of Freedom” brings to light the unspeakable evil that permeates cultures around the world including America. Yes, sex-trafficking little children is a thriving enterprise in underground America. Hopefully, the movie will raise enough awareness of this abomination of human nature to energize Americans to fight against those who support and fund these atrocities.

While the movie is not about faith or religion, thousands of Christians have been filling up theaters and spreading the word about the need to wipe out these heinous crimes against children. Christians have been energized particularly over the past decade against drag shows for children, LGBTQ+ “educational” materials in elementary schools, and activist teachers secretly leading little children toward transitioning their gender without their parents knowledge. Yet, the media, government, and radical woke activists push these things as normal and natural.

When my friend agreed with me that “We’re evil too!” She was acknowledging what we both know. Natural man, i.e. man without God, is totally depraved according to the Bible. The first three chapters of Paul’s letter to the church at Rome lays out this foundational biblical doctrine. Every person is a sinner and capable of the most unimaginable sins. In the ending verses of Romans 3:21-31 Paul explains that only God can save us from our inherently dead and hopeless nature.

Needless to say, some believe the Bible, some don’t, and sadly today most neither know nor care what the Bible says.

According to the CIA World Factbook, the UN’s International Labor Organization “estimated in 2022 that 27.6 million people worldwide were victims of forced labor, bonded labor, forced child labor, sexual servitude, and involuntary servitude.” The world has more slaves today than ever, and none of them will ever receive reparations for their enslavement. This is what the “natural” world looks like.

Jim Caviezel portrayed Tim Ballard in the movie. Caviezel also portrayed Jesus Christ in “The Passion of the Christ.” In “Sound of Freedom” one of the characters asked why Tim was doing all of this to save children. The man who portrayed Jesus Christ in the other movie said, “God’s children are not for sale.” That was a powerful moment in the movie.