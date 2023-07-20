Accident on Highway 152 sends nine to hospital Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

A tractor-trailer hit a van that was turning out onto Highway 152 from Deal Road Wednesday afternoon, injuring nine people and causing a fuel leak.

The tractor-trailer was heading down Highway 152 when the van turned off of Deal Road in front of the tractor-trailer, causing the tractor-trailor to collide with the side of the van, according to a fire official at the scene. The tractor-trailer then veered off of the road near the Atwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, striking a firefighter who was mowing the lawn there. The tractor-trailer also began to leak oil after the collision.

Salisbury emergency crews arrived deal with the oil spill while fire personnel from various fire departments, including Atwell, worked to rescue the seven people trapped in the van. Eventually a side door was cut away from the van to extricate all passengers and the driver.

Those seven people, the driver of the tractor-trailer driver, and the firefighter were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire official.