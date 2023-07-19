More municipal election filings as several races remain empty Published 12:05 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Filing for municipal elections in Rowan County will end on Friday. As the deadline approaches for filing, several elections are still without candidates. Between Wednesday, July 12, and Monday, July 17, there have been an additional 18 candidates who have filed for office.

Cleveland’s mayoral race still has no candidates. Incumbent Pat Phifer has not filed for reelection and no challengers have emerged. Two board of aldermen races also do not have enough candidates to fill all the seats. The Rockwell Board of Aldermen race only has two candidates for the five open seats. The Spencer Board of Aldermen race only has three candidates for the six open seats.

In Salisbury, challenger Shameka Jackson filed for the city council race on Thursday. Incumbent David Post joined the race for a city council seat on Friday.

Salisbury’s mayoral seat and four city council seats are open.

Faith saw three more candidates join the race for their board of aldermen seats. On Wednesday, challenger Dale Peeler joined the race. Thursday brought challenger Garret Lynn Yates into the race while Friday saw incumbent Brian G. Campbell rejoin the race for the seats.

Faith has all five board of aldermen seats up for election.

Granite Quarry also had three candidates join its elections during that time period. Incumbent Brittany H. Barnhardt filed for the mayoral seat and challenger Laurie Mack filed for the board of aldermen election on Thursday. Challenger Rich Luhrs joined the board of aldermen race on Friday.

Granite Quarry has three board of aldermen seats and the mayoral seat up for election this year.

In Landis, challenger Ryan Nelms filed for the board of aldermen race on Wednesday and incumbent Meredith Bare Smith joined the race for the mayoral election on Friday.

The mayoral seat and two board of aldermen seats are open in Landis.

China Grove had three candidates join the race as well. On Thursday, challenger Jason C. Higgins joined the town council race while incumbent Charles Seaford filed for reelection to the mayoral seat. Challenger Wayne Starnes joined the town council race as well on Friday.

China Grove’s mayoral seat and two town council seats are open this year.

Spencer had one more candidate join the elections on Friday. Incumbent Patricia Webb Sledge filed for reelection to the board of aldermen.

Spencer has the mayoral position and six board of aldermen positions open.

In East Spencer, incumbent Curtis Cowan filed Monday to join the race for a board of aldermen seat.

East Spencer’s mayoral seat and three board of aldermen seats are open.