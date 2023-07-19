Lady Legion softball: Rowan splits 2, plays again on Wednesday
Published 12:50 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Adda Prescott drove in four runs with two doubles as the Rowan County Lady Legion softball team romped 10-2 over Asheville on Tuesday.
Karsen Simpson had two hits and two RBIs in the five-inning win for Rowan (7-4).
Regan Williams did the pitching.
•••
Rowan lost a tough one on Monday, falling 3-2 to Rutherford County.
Katie Peeler’s homer was the highlight for Rowan.
•••
Rowan plays for the third night in a row on Wednesday when it travels to Wilkes County.
Rowan will host Davidson County in the Veterans Appreciation Game on July 26.
The playoffs start on July 31.