Lady Legion softball: Rowan splits 2, plays again on Wednesday

Published 12:50 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Post Sports

Rowan's Katie Peeler 9, making a catch, photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Adda Prescott drove in four runs with two doubles  as the Rowan County Lady Legion softball team romped 10-2 over Asheville on Tuesday.

Karsen Simpson had two hits and two RBIs in the five-inning win for Rowan (7-4).

Regan Williams did the pitching.

•••

Rowan lost a tough one on Monday, falling 3-2 to Rutherford County.

Katie Peeler’s homer was the highlight for Rowan.

•••

Rowan plays for the third night in a row on Wednesday when it travels to Wilkes County.

Rowan will host Davidson County in the Veterans Appreciation Game on July 26.

The playoffs start on July 31.

 

 

