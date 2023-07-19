Junior Legion baseball: Carson goes 2-2 in state tournament Published 1:09 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Staff report

CHERRYVILLE — Carson played exciting, high-scoring games in the Junior Legion baseball state tournament.

Carson won twice in the double-elimination event, winning Saturday and Monday to oust Roanoke, but Carson was eliminated by the combination of 7-6 loss to host Cherryville on Sunday and a 9-8 setback against Davidson County on Tuesday.

•••

Jayven Parks had two doubles and a triple in Monday’s 9-4 win against Roanoke.

Corbin Hales had two hits and a sacrifice fly. Nick Ayash had a double and a single.

Daxton Savage was the winning pitcher.

•••

In Tuesday’s loss to Davidson County, Will Bradshaw pitched 6 2/3 innings.

Savage had two hits, including a homer.

Hales had two hits. Bradshaw had two hits.

•••

Still alive in the tournament are Cherryville, Davidson County and South Caldwell.

All three teams have one loss.

Davidson County will play South Caldwell on Wednesday morning with the winner taking on Cherryville for the championship.

Saturday’s games

Game 1 – South Caldwell 9, Beaufort 1

Game 2 – Davidson County 12, Wilmington 2

Game 3 – Carson 9, Roanoke 7

Game 4 – Host Cherryville won by forfeit over Calabash

Sunday’s games

Game 5 – Wilmington 2, Beaufort 1, Beaufort eliminated

Game 6 – Roanoke wins by forfeit over Calabash

Game 7 – Davidson County 9, South Caldwell 2

Game 8 – Cherryville 7, Carson 6

Monday’s games

Game 9 — South Caldwell 14, Wilmington 4, Wilmington eliminated

Game 10 — Carson 9, Roanoke 4, Roanoke eliminated

Game 11 — Cherryville 9, Davidson County 2

Tuesday’s games

Game 12— Davidson County 9, Carson 8, Carson eliminated

Game 13 — South Caldwell 10, Cherryville 4

Wednesday’s games

11 a.m. — Davidson County vs. South Caldwell, 11 a.m.

2 p.m. — Cherryville vs. Davidson County-South Caldwell winner, 2 p.m.