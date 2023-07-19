American Legion baseball: Rowan home on Thursday
Published 4:09 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — The Area III championship game will be played at 7 p.m. at Newman Park on Thursday.
It will be Rowan County, the Southern Division champ, against Northern Division champion High Point.
At stake will be a trophy, the bragging rights that come with being Area III champion and Area III’s top seed for the upcoming eight-team state tournament.
There is, however, not nearly as much pressure on this game as there was in the Randolph County series.
Rowan (36-5) has qualified for the state tournament.
So has High Point (17-3).
Post 87 swept Kannapolis in three straight while Rowan was winning 3-2 in a five-game series with Randolph County.
Dates to know:
July 25-29 — State tournament at Campbell University. Fuquay-Varina hosts.
Aug. 2-6 —Southeast Regional tournament at Randolph County.
Aug. 10-15 — World Series starts in Shelby.
History
Area III champion and (runner-up)
1947 — Kannapolis (Mocksville)
)1948 — Lexington (Albemarle)
1949 — Kannapolis (Graham)
1950 — Kannapolis (Lexington)
1951 — High Point (Salisbury)
1952 — Kannapolis (Winston-Salem)
1953 — Concord (Statesville)
1954 — Salisbury (Kannapolis)
1955 — Salisbury (Burlington)
1956 — Albemarle (Greensboro)
1957 — Greensboro Burtner (Albemarle)
1958 — Kannapolis (Greensboro)
1959 — Kannapolis (Salisbury)
1960 — Kannapolis (Asheboro)
1961 — Kannapolis (Asheboro)
1962 — Asheboro (Rowan County)
1963 — Greensboro Cone (Charlotte Post 9)
1964 — Charlotte Post 9 (Greensboro Cone)
1965 — Charlotte Post 9 (Greensboro Cone)
1966 — Greensboro Cone (Charlotte Post 380)
1967— Greensboro Cone (Paw Creek)
1968 — Rowan County (Paw Creek)
1969 — Rowan County (Charlotte Post 9)
1970— Rowan County (Greensboro Burtner)
1971 — Rowan County (High Point)
1972 — High Point (Concord)
1973 — Rowan County (High Point)
1974 — Concord (High Point)
1975 — Asheboro (Rowan County)
1976 — High Point (Asheboro)
1977— Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)
1978 — Asheboro (Concord)
1979 — Rowan County (Asheboro)
1980 — Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)
1981 — Eastern Randolph (Mooresville)
1982 —Asheboro (Rowan County)
1983 — Concord (Eastern Randolph)
1984 — Rowan County (Asheboro)
1985 — Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)
1986 — Kernersville (Lexington)
1987 — Haw River (Mocksville)
1988 — Kernersville (Albemarle)
1989 — Mocksville (Asheboro)
1990 — Mooresville (Kernersville)
1991 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1992 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1993 — Rowan County (Kernersville)
1994 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1995 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1996 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1997 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
1998— Rowan County (King)
1999 — E. Randolph (Rowan County)
2000 —Rowan County (Kannapolis)
2001 — Asheboro (Rowan County)
2002 — Rowan County (Burlington)
2003 — Kannapolis (Eastern Randolph)
2004 — Kannapolis (Greensboro)
2005 — Lexington (Eastern Randolph)
2006 — Kannapolis (Randolph)
2007 — Randolph (Rowan County)
2008 — Randolph (Rowan County)
2009 — Rowan County (Mooresville)
2010 — Kernersville (Rowan County)
2011 — High Point (Rowan County)
2012 — High Point (Randolph County)
2013 — Randolph (Kernersville)
2014 — High Point (Winston-Salem)
2015 — Rowan County (High Point)
2016 — High Point (Rowan County)
2017 — Randolph County (Rowan County)
2018 — Rowan County (Randolph County)
2019 — Randolph County (Davidson County)
2020 — COVID, No Legion, Rowan County played NC3 baseball
2021 — Rowan County (Kannapolis)
2022 — Rowan County (Randolph County)