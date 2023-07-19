American Legion baseball: Rowan home on Thursday Published 4:09 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Area III championship game will be played at 7 p.m. at Newman Park on Thursday.

It will be Rowan County, the Southern Division champ, against Northern Division champion High Point.

At stake will be a trophy, the bragging rights that come with being Area III champion and Area III’s top seed for the upcoming eight-team state tournament.

There is, however, not nearly as much pressure on this game as there was in the Randolph County series.

Rowan (36-5) has qualified for the state tournament.

So has High Point (17-3).

Post 87 swept Kannapolis in three straight while Rowan was winning 3-2 in a five-game series with Randolph County.

Dates to know:

July 25-29 — State tournament at Campbell University. Fuquay-Varina hosts.

Aug. 2-6 —Southeast Regional tournament at Randolph County.

Aug. 10-15 — World Series starts in Shelby.

History

Area III champion and (runner-up)

1947 — Kannapolis (Mocksville)

)1948 — Lexington (Albemarle)

1949 — Kannapolis (Graham)

1950 — Kannapolis (Lexington)

1951 — High Point (Salisbury)

1952 — Kannapolis (Winston-Salem)

1953 — Concord (Statesville)

1954 — Salisbury (Kannapolis)

1955 — Salisbury (Burlington)

1956 — Albemarle (Greensboro)

1957 — Greensboro Burtner (Albemarle)

1958 — Kannapolis (Greensboro)

1959 — Kannapolis (Salisbury)

1960 — Kannapolis (Asheboro)

1961 — Kannapolis (Asheboro)

1962 — Asheboro (Rowan County)

1963 — Greensboro Cone (Charlotte Post 9)

1964 — Charlotte Post 9 (Greensboro Cone)

1965 — Charlotte Post 9 (Greensboro Cone)

1966 — Greensboro Cone (Charlotte Post 380)

1967— Greensboro Cone (Paw Creek)

1968 — Rowan County (Paw Creek)

1969 — Rowan County (Charlotte Post 9)

1970— Rowan County (Greensboro Burtner)

1971 — Rowan County (High Point)

1972 — High Point (Concord)

1973 — Rowan County (High Point)

1974 — Concord (High Point)

1975 — Asheboro (Rowan County)

1976 — High Point (Asheboro)

1977— Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)

1978 — Asheboro (Concord)

1979 — Rowan County (Asheboro)

1980 — Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)

1981 — Eastern Randolph (Mooresville)

1982 —Asheboro (Rowan County)

1983 — Concord (Eastern Randolph)

1984 — Rowan County (Asheboro)

1985 — Rowan County (Eastern Randolph)

1986 — Kernersville (Lexington)

1987 — Haw River (Mocksville)

1988 — Kernersville (Albemarle)

1989 — Mocksville (Asheboro)

1990 — Mooresville (Kernersville)

1991 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1992 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1993 — Rowan County (Kernersville)

1994 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1995 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1996 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1997 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

1998— Rowan County (King)

1999 — E. Randolph (Rowan County)

2000 —Rowan County (Kannapolis)

2001 — Asheboro (Rowan County)

2002 — Rowan County (Burlington)

2003 — Kannapolis (Eastern Randolph)

2004 — Kannapolis (Greensboro)

2005 — Lexington (Eastern Randolph)

2006 — Kannapolis (Randolph)

2007 — Randolph (Rowan County)

2008 — Randolph (Rowan County)

2009 — Rowan County (Mooresville)

2010 — Kernersville (Rowan County)

2011 — High Point (Rowan County)

2012 — High Point (Randolph County)

2013 — Randolph (Kernersville)

2014 — High Point (Winston-Salem)

2015 — Rowan County (High Point)

2016 — High Point (Rowan County)

2017 — Randolph County (Rowan County)

2018 — Rowan County (Randolph County)

2019 — Randolph County (Davidson County)

2020 — COVID, No Legion, Rowan County played NC3 baseball

2021 — Rowan County (Kannapolis)

2022 — Rowan County (Randolph County)