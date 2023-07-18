Mother arrested for 911 misuse, assault on an officer Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

ROCKWELL — A Rockwell woman was arrested for making multiple calls to 911 about her children’s father. Authorities said that she assaulted them when they went to her home to charge her for emergency misuse.

Nichole Michelle Jacobs, 42, faces multiple charges from the incident, including misuse of the 911 emergency telephone system, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

According to reports with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Jacobs made numerous calls to 911 on Thursday, stating that her children were in danger while in the custody of their father. Jacobs repeatedly pressed for officers to check on her children.

Reports said officers visited the father’s residence and spoke to him and the children. Everything reportedly appeared fine.

The calls continued. Jacobs reportedly asked officers to take her children into protective custody. A spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobs made several calls within a 24-hour period.

Jacobs was reportedly instructed not to call back for the same issue. When she did, deputies went to her home to arrest her for misuse of 911. Jacobs reportedly kicked the officer who arrived to arrest her, resulting in the assault charges.

Jacobs’ bond was set at $10,000 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A report of illegal burning was taken on Courtney Lane in Salisbury around 12:33 p.m. on July 13.

A burglary on Mt. Vernon Road in Woodleaf was reported on July 13.

Fraud reportedly occurred on Pine Grove Road in Salisbury between 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 11:03 a.m. on July 13.

A burglary on Eagle Street in Kannapolis was reported on July 13.

An assault on Have Trail in China Grove was reported on July 14.

The owner of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck reported seeing parts for sale on Facebook Marketplace on July 14 after taking his vehicle to a shop for repairs.

A motor-vehicle larceny on North Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis was reported on July 14.

A larceny on Tarheel Trail in Salisbury was reported on July 14.

Tools from a garage on Megan Drive in Rockwell were reported stolen on July 15.

A motor vehicle theft on Lane Parkway in Salisbury was reported on July 15.

A larceny on Red Rose Lane in Mooresville was reported on July 15.

Cole Durham Honeycutt, 30, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication on July 13.

Christie Yvonne Nichols, 52, was charged with shoplifting, larceny and littering on July 13.

Kandus Elizabeth Kimball, 18, was charged with possession of stolen goods on July 13.

Jessica Nicole William, 30, was charged with violating a protective order on July 13.

Amanada Jean Morris, 44, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass on July 14.

Tylisa Dashay Parker, 28, was charged with larceny on July 14.

Jeffrey Alan Wiemelt, 27, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats on July 14.

Antonio Demarcus Flowers, 43, was charged with assault on a female and resisting arrest on July 14.

