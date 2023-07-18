Discover Fun in Kannapolis this week Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events in the city.

Don’t miss the Gem Theatre Summer Matinee series. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing gem@gem-theatre.com. See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 20. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Every Thursday, now through July 27, bring your child to the Gem Theatre Event Room for a fun Art Workshop.

During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week. Workshops are from 6-8 p.m. Each workshop is $5 per child.

To sign up and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/kids_artworkshop

This weekend, enjoy two free country music concerts at Village Park.

Join in at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 21 for Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, at Village Park.

Eddie Montgomery is a country artist who has had numerous number one hits including, “If you Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud of,” “Lucky Man” and many more.

The downtown parking map and shuttle stops are available on the city’s website. The shuttle service will run between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. Food options include hamburgers/hotdogs, Chick-fil-A, Dogs on the Run and S&K Funnel Cakes. No outside alcohol is permitted — coolers subject to inspection.

No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

7 p.m., Saturday, July 22 | Concert in the Park: Deana Carter | Village Park – Free Family Fun.

Join in at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, for Deana Carter at Village Park.

Deana Carter is an American Country singer who has had numerous number one hits, including “Strawberry Wine.” Her album “Did I Shave My Legs for This” was released in 1996 and has gone Platinum five times.

The shuttle service will run between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. Food options include hamburgers/hotdogs, Chick-fil-A, Call for Fire BBQ, and Maxx’s Desserts. No outside alcohol is permitted — coolers subject to inspection.

No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.