Two killed in Sunday crash in Wilkes County Published 7:34 am Monday, July 17, 2023

A Salisbury woman and Lexington man were killed in a crash when their motorcycle was hit head-on on Sunday, according to state police.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on N.C. 18 near Mountain Valley Road about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Reports say the driver of a 2009 Lincoln MKS was driving north on N.C. 18 when she crossed the center line, and hit the southbound 2000 Yamaha motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the Yamaha, James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and the passenger, Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, both died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Lincoln, Sarah Ann Stikes, 20, of McGrady, was not injured, but was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center.