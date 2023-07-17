Salisbury woman dies in single car crash Published 4:57 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

SALISBURY — A local woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Organ Church Road near Shive Road in the early morning hours Saturday according to state police.

Troopers were called to the scene of a a roll-over crash involving a 2000 Toyota pick-up truck about 1:14 a.m. July 15. Killed in the crash was 35-year-old Chasity Roseman Pope. Reports from the initial investigation say Pope ran off the right side of the road, then went across the road and off the left side, rolling over.

Trooper M. Johnson is the lead investigator of the crash. At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.