Livingstone athletics: Huff returns as AD Published 4:52 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

From Livingstone College Athletics

SALISBURY — President of Livingstone College. Dr. Anthony J. Davis announced Clifton Huff as the athletic director on July 10.

Huff spent his last six years as the senior athletic director of NCAA Compliance at Clark Atlanta University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome coach Huff back to Livingstone,” Davis said. “I have no doubt he will work tirelessly to strengthen athletics at Livingstone and inspire the Stone pride among our students, alumni and fans.”

Huff has a very diverse collegiate background working in almost all aspects of athletics, including director of athletics to academic enhancement advisor, game operations director, sports information director and track & field coach.

Huff also has experience at both the NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II levels.

Huff’s wealth of knowledge and experience will make him a welcome addition to any athletic program.

Much of Huff’s career was spent at his alma mater, the Livingstone College graduate (Class of 1985) contributed to Blue Bears athletics in nearly every way possible.

Huff spent 12 years as the director of athletics at Livingstone College, making a major impact with facilities, academics, graduation rates, community involvement and development. During his tenure, he earned several honors, including being named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Athletic Director of the Year and earning the Jeannette Lee Athletic Achievement Award in 1997 and 1998. In 1998, he received the Commissioner’s Special Recognition Award for leadership.

Huff served as the first vice-president of the CIAA’s Conference Officers from 2005-07 and President of the CIAA Athletic Director’s Association from 1999-2003. Huff served on the CIAA Basketball Tournament Committee from

1999-2007, And as a member 1999-2004 of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Regional Select Committee. Now, set for his return, he has sights on taking the Blue Bears to new heights.

“There’s truly no place like home. My athletic career has come full circle from where it started. I am excited about this second opportunity lead and the challenge to build Livingstone College into a national competitive athletic program,” Huff said.

During Huff’s tenure as an sdministrator at several different colleges and universities he’s been affiliated with three National Champions. 22 Conference titles and hundreds of All- America athletes.

As a coach, Huff made his greatest impact on the Blue Bears program and his career. After taking over the program in 1991, Huff guided the development of the 2004 NCAA Division II men’s 200m dash national champion and the national runner-up in the 400m run. In 2014 and 2015 Women’s 4×100 relay runners-up, and the 2002 and 2014 Women’s Indoor 60 meter NCAA national runner-up. In addition, he also coached the development of some 60 NCAA Division II All-Americans, 103 AII-CIAA performers, and 28 CIA individual champions. Five of Huff’s track athletes were valedictorians of their class.

He was a coach of the 2015 CIAA Indoor Champion at WSSU and his Blue Bear teams were CIAA runners-up 19 times with five Livingstone College teams finishing among the top 25 in the NCAA Division II National Championships. As a coach, Huff was named the CIAA Coach of the Year four times. Huff was also honored as one of the CIAA 100 Greatest Athletes & Coaches. He was honored as No. 55 on that prestigious list.

Prior to joining the staff at Clark Atlanta University, Huff spent time at Winston-Salem State(2012-2016) and at NCAA Division I schools in both the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) – including three years(2009-2012) at Grambling State University as its Director of Compliance and Operations. He also spent two years (2007-2009) at Florida A&M University as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Operations and Compliance. Huff was instrumental in helping restructure their athletic programs. Both schools were premier universities in Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletics.

As a student-athlete, Huff had a legendary career, earning numerous conference, regional, and national honors. He was a standout for the Blue Bears where he was noted as a three-time MVP. He still holds several school records, including holding the decathlon where he met the 1984 USA Olympic Trial provisional standard.

Huff is a 1985 graduate of Livingstone College and is a three-time inductee into the Livingstone College Athletics Hall of Fame starting in 2006. In the spring of 2014, Huff was inducted into the CIAA Conference Hall of Fame and the in 2015 the E.A. Laney HS Hall of Fame.

Huff is the owner of Chuckeez Auto Services in Charlotte.