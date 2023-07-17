Barn lost to Monday blaze Published 3:31 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

1 of 2

ROCKWELL — A barn caught fire on Monday near Rockwell at a property that used to be a horse farm. No horses were currently being stored at the barn, and no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

According to Lt. Jamie Smith with the Rockwell Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the location on Horse Whisper Lane shortly after 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a barn fully involved in flames.

A female resident at the property said that the barn was previously used to stable horses but that no animals were in the barn at the time. She added that a hot tub was the only thing of value inside the barn at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson with the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office said that the structure was a complete loss and that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted in combating the blaze, including Rockwell, Gold Hill, Liberty, Bostian Heights, China Grove, Faith and Granite Quarry fire departments. Rowan County EMS also assisted.

As a result of the heavy assistance from departments around Rowan County, the 10,000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road was obstructed by tankers and other firefighting vehicles for a brief time.

If more information becomes available, the story will be updated.