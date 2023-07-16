Preview: Rowan Board of Commissioners to discuss Project Swarm incentive proposal and two noise permit requests Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday to hold a public hearing on an incentive offer for a business considering bringing a new distribution facility. The business, called Project Swarm to protect its anonymity, is expected to bring 112 full-time-jobs and invest $41 million in real estate and equipment.

According to the proposal submitted to the board of commissioners by the Rowan EDC, the business is requesting a Level 2 grant from the county’s Investment Grant Program. This would allow the company to receive 40 percent of its paid taxes for the next five years back from the county as long as the company continues to hit the employment and investment goals.

The county uses a point system to determine what level of grant a business is eligible for under the program. Project Swarm received a point for projecting between 51 and 250 jobs as well as a point for projecting between $10 million to $50 million in new capital investment. It also received two points for projecting to pay an average wage 110 percent of the county’s average of $50,138, a point for distribution being one of the county’s target industries, and a final point for planning to provide health insurance and pay at least half of the premium.

The EDC’s proposal projects an average of around $125,000 in annual net revenue for the county during the first five years. The EDC projects Project Swarm to provide an average of around $185,000, bringing the total value of the project to about $15 million after 1o years.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street.

Other business the board will discuss during the meeting includes: